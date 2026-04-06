Missouri State announces its next chief executive officer

Missouri State University has named its next chief financial officer. Eric Schick will begin his new role on April 13.

Schick is a certified public accountant with more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience in higher education and health care, according to the university.

He most recently served as vice president and CFO at the University of Tulsa. Before that he served as executive vice president and CFO at Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa for 23 years.

In his role at MO State, Schick will oversee the university’s financial operations and help guide long-range planning, budgeting and resource management in support of its strategic priorities.

“Eric brings deep financial expertise, strong leadership and a proven ability to help organizations plan strategically for the future,” Missouri State President Richard "Biff" Williams said in a press release. “His experience in higher education and complex organizations will serve Missouri State well as we continue to advance the university’s mission and position it for long-term success.”