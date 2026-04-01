The Victim Center celebrates 50 years in Springfield

The Victim Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The nonprofit provides free counseling, 24-hour crisis response and advocacy for victims of violent crimes. It also offers prevention education and training.

At a celebration Tuesday, former board member Ann Bagley, who began working with the Victim Center in the 80s, shared the history of the organization.

"Fifty years ago, victim services were really in their infancy," she said. "There were so fewer resources, less awareness, too many unheard voices, and we've come so far since 1976."

The Victim Center started as the Rape Crisis Center with a part-time director and a handful of volunteer victim advocates who provided crisis intervention services to adult victims of sexual assault. Today it serves anyone who has experienced family violence, sexual violence, stalking, child sexual abuse, human trafficking, armed robbery, kidnapping and the impact of homicide.

Michele Skalicky A sign at the Victim Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 31, 2026.

Bagley remembers when they began offering counseling for child victims.

"When we were able to start dealing with young children who, they can't speak their situation," she said, "but, with play therapy and art therapy, they're able to work with everyone, from young children through adults, and it's just such a need."

The work the Victim Center does is truly a collaborative effort.

"In 2015, the Victim Center started a partnership with the Greene County Courthouse Circuit Clerk's Office, providing an advocate to assist domestic violence victims," said Bagley. "We began housing counselors at Harmony House and in 2016 at the Child Advocacy Center. So, you can see the wonderful help that everyone was trying to work together to make all these various resources possible. In 2018, the victim center partnered with local agencies to launch services at the newly established Family Justice Center.

Victim Center Executive Director Tara Benson said the 24-hour crisis hotline was the first service they offered when they opened in 1976. Last year, the nonprofit served 2,184 individuals through direct service, and more than 13,000 students received prevention education.

Victim Center Board President Zach Adams thanked the staff and volunteers Tuesday for their work to help victims.

"You guys are our greatest resource," said Adams. "Your compassionate, caring care is truly what helps us day in and day out, change people's lives and provide hope."

Michele Skalicky Mayor Pro Tem Heather Hardinger reads a proclamation at the Victim Center on March 31, 2026.

Springfield Mayor Pro Tem and Councilwoman Heather Hardinger read a proclamation commemorating the Victim Center's 50 years: "Whereas, the Victim Center has long served our community by providing compassionate support, advocacy and counseling services to individuals impacted by violent and sexual crime. And whereas the Victim Center's mission from trauma and tragedy to hope and healing reflects its unwavering commitment to helping survivors rebuild their lives with dignity, strength and resilience. And whereas through professional counseling, crisis intervention, court advocacy, prevention, education and community outreach, the Victim Center has provided critical services to thousands of children, adults and families throughout the Ozarks. And whereas this ribbon cutting of its new facility marks an important milestone in expanding access to healing services, strengthening community partnerships and ensuring a safe, welcoming space for survivors. And whereas the City of Springfield recognizes the vital role the Victim Center plays in promoting justice, safety, awareness and hope within our community."

