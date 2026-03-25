Forsyth makes plans for mayor's impeachment
At a meeting this week, Forsyth's Board of Aldermen approved an advisor and court reporter to oversee the proceedings. They plan another meeting next week to layout a timeline for the process.
The City of Forsyth's Board of Aldermen has set the first meeting in the process of impeaching the town's mayor.
At their regular meeting Monday night, the board approved a legal advisor and court reporter for the hearings, and they scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m. next Monday, March 30, to determine a timeline for the impeachment process.
Earlier this month,the board approved allocating $30 thousand for impeachment proceedings against Mayor Julie AuBuchon. Board members have accused the mayor of failing her essential duties and creating a hostile work environment for city staff through what they describe as ongoing inappropriate sexual innuendos and comments.
Aubuchon has resisted calls from the board for her resignation. At a meeting earlier this month, the mayor welcomed the impeachment process as an opportunity to clear her name.