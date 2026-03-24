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Missouri congressional redistricting opponents may have enough signatures for statewide vote

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:45 AM CDT
People Not Politician Deputy Director Emily Gerber and Executive Director Richard von Glahn hold signs decrying the attempt to gerrymander Missouri's congressional map to favor Republicans on Jan. 13 at the state Capitol in Jefferson City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
People Not Politician Deputy Director Emily Gerber and Executive Director Richard von Glahn hold signs decrying the attempt to gerrymander Missouri's congressional map to favor Republicans on Jan. 13 at the state Capitol in Jefferson City.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins hasn't announced a determination yet on whether an up-or-down vote on the redistricting plan will go before voters.

A group seeking to place Missouri's new congressional redistricting plan up for a statewide vote said Monday it's surpassed the minimum number of signatures needed to get it on the ballot.

People Not Politicians launched the referendum campaign shortly after the Missouri legislature passed a new map aimed at flipping the seat of Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City. The group announced that based on data from Secretary of State Denny Hoskins' office, it has enough signatures to put the referendum on the November ballot.

Hoskins' preliminary petition signature county report that was released on Monday found that People Not Politicians reached the required number of signatures in Missouri's 7th Congressional District – the final one needed. The count does not include roughly 100,000 signatures that are currently being argued over in Cole County Court. The group has said it collected more than 300,000 signatures, well above the roughly 100,000 needed.

"Today's confirmation is a decisive victory for democracy and for the people of Missouri," People Not Politicians' Richard von Glahn said in a statement. "Volunteers across the state didn't just meet the bar, they shattered it, sending a clear message that voters will not stand for politicians rigging the rules mid-game."

Hoskins' office has said the numbers in the report are preliminary and don't take into account duplicate signatures, incomplete information or other factors that may affect certification totals.

And the report has a disclaimer saying it's "provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as a final determination regarding petition validity or certification."

"Final determinations will be made only after the Missouri Secretary of State completes the full verification and certification process required under Missouri law," the report states.

Hoskins has until early August to determine whether the referendum qualified for the ballot.

People Not Politicians' announcement comes as both sides of the redistricting debate are awaiting decisions in two legal cases.

Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe is weighing whether the submission of the signatures prevented the new map from going into effect – which would mean the previous plan that contains a safe Democratic district for Cleaver would be active for the 2026 election cycle.

And the Missouri Supreme Court could soon decide whether lawmakers had the right to redraw congressional lines in the middle of the decade. Cole County Judge Christopher Limbaugh ruled legislators were authorized to create the map last year. 

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Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Rosenbaum spent more than four years in the Missouri State Capitol writing for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Missouri Lawyers Media and the St. Louis Beacon. Since moving to St. Louis in 2010, Rosenbaum's work appeared in Missouri Lawyers Media, the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times' music section. He also served on staff at the St. Louis Beacon as a politics reporter. Rosenbaum lives in Richmond Heights with with his wife Lauren and their two sons.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum