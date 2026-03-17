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Deadline to request absentee ballot by mail for the April 7 election is March 25

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 17, 2026 at 12:23 PM CDT
A "vote here today" sign outside a polling location in Springfield, Missouri (photo taken August 6, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
A "vote here today" sign outside a polling location in Springfield, Missouri (photo taken August 6, 2024).

Those who wish to vote by mail must meet certain criteria.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the April 7 election is Wednesday, March 25, at 5 p.m.

Greene County voters may request an absentee ballot by downloading and completing an application form at vote.greenecountymo.gov and returning it by email. Ballots must be completed and received in the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

Voting absentee by mail requires a person to meet certain criteria. Those include:

  • Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote
  • Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on Election Day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address
  • Religious belief or practice
  • Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement
  • Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained
  • Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under RSMo 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns

No-excuse, absentee voting opens next Tuesday, March 24. In Greene County, it will be at the Greene County Archives, 1126 N. Boonville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday up to and including the day before the election; and on Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
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Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky