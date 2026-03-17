Deadline to request absentee ballot by mail for the April 7 election is March 25

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the April 7 election is Wednesday, March 25, at 5 p.m.

Greene County voters may request an absentee ballot by downloading and completing an application form at vote.greenecountymo.gov and returning it by email. Ballots must be completed and received in the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

Voting absentee by mail requires a person to meet certain criteria. Those include:



Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on Election Day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address

Religious belief or practice

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under RSMo 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns

No-excuse, absentee voting opens next Tuesday, March 24. In Greene County, it will be at the Greene County Archives, 1126 N. Boonville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday up to and including the day before the election; and on Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.