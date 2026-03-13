Ozark PTA to host school board candidate event

The Ozark School District PTA is hosting a Meet the Candidates event for Ozark’s Board of Education ahead of April’s election.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ozark Innovation center at 1600 W. Jackson. It will feature incumbent candidates Amber Bryant, Matthew Growcock and Christina Tonsing, as well as newcomer candidates Cindy Baker and Patrick Sullivan. Ozarks voters will select three candidates from the pool when they go to the polls April 7.

Candidates will take prepared questions from the PTA; questions can also be submitted by the public using a google form.

