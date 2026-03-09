© 2026 KSMU Radio
Sheriff Jim Arnott is nominated for U.S. Marshal for Missouri Western District

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 9, 2026 at 7:21 PM CDT
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott discusses a recent animal abuse case at his office on January 18, 2024
Michele Skalicky
Arnott has been Greene County Sheriff since 2008 and is planning to leave after the nomination process is complete.

After working for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for more than 37 years, the last 18+ years as sheriff, Jim Arnott will leave the job. He’s been nominated by President Trump to serve as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Missouri.

Arnott will continue as Greene County sheriff during the Senate confirmation process, which he said could take several months.

"Serving the people has been the honor of my lifetime," said Arnott in a statement, "and I look forward to continuing that service in this new role."

Arnott said he’ll work with the Greene County Commission to ensure a smooth transition. The commission will appoint a replacement to fill Arnott’s term, and an election will be held in the future.

Arnott was first elected as Greene County Sheriff in November 2008. He was re-elected in 2012 and has been re-elected every four years since, the last time in 2024.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
