Sheriff Jim Arnott is nominated for U.S. Marshal for Missouri Western District

After working for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for more than 37 years, the last 18+ years as sheriff, Jim Arnott will leave the job. He’s been nominated by President Trump to serve as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Missouri.

Arnott will continue as Greene County sheriff during the Senate confirmation process, which he said could take several months.

"Serving the people has been the honor of my lifetime," said Arnott in a statement, "and I look forward to continuing that service in this new role."

Arnott said he’ll work with the Greene County Commission to ensure a smooth transition. The commission will appoint a replacement to fill Arnott’s term, and an election will be held in the future.

Arnott was first elected as Greene County Sheriff in November 2008. He was re-elected in 2012 and has been re-elected every four years since, the last time in 2024.