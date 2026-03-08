A project at Republic High School paves the way for future growth

The Republic School District approved a no-tax-rate-increase bond issue on April 8, 2025, to fund several major facility improvements that address growth and enhance safety. Construction is well underway.

One of the largest projects included in the bond is the construction of a new indoor activities facility behind Republic High School. The building will feature eight to nine dedicated classroom spaces designed to support various activities and athletic programs, along with additional flexible classrooms to extend current instructional offerings.

“I think we’ve set up our high school to be successful for quite a few years,” said Republic Superintendent Dr. Matt Pearce. “Right now, we started the school year this year with around 1,600 students, so you know, we’re going to be able to grow to 1,7(00), 1,8(00),1,900 students with this expansion that we’ve got.”

The facility will also include a 65,000-square-foot turfed area that students can use during the school day for classes and activities. A 150-seat community room will provide space for district meetings and community events, which the district hopes will further strengthen the connection between the schools and residents.

As programs relocate to the new indoor activities’ facility, the existing athletics space inside Republic High School will be repurposed to create eight to nine additional classrooms.

The new construction and renovated spaces are expected to be completed in time for the 2026-2027 school year.

“Right now, we think...completion is somewhere in mid-August," said Pearce.

"We're kind of hopeful that we might be able to make band camp. It’s usually the last two weeks of July when our students are out in the heat there for most of the day doing band camp stuff,” said Pearce.

He hopes they’ll be able to open up the doors by then so that band camp can be held in a climate-controlled space.

As construction continues, administrators remain optimistic about staying on schedule and opening the news spaces for students in the 2026-2027 school year.

