Improvements to Republic's J.R. Martin Park will provide new spaces for the public

J.R. Martin Park in Republic is currently undergoing renovations.

Last September, the Republic Parks and Recreation Department began construction on phase 1 of a major project at the park. Improvements include a large farmers market pavilion, a plaza space with seating, dedicated food truck areas, expanded parking, trail connections to the new space, art elements and a concession/storage building. The project is funded with a mix of remaining bond proceeds, parks sales tax revenue and a short-term loan from the general fund.

Parks and Recreation Director Kris Parks said it will be finished in time for summer.

“Substantial completion for the contract is June 1, and after that, we don’t have a date set exactly, but it’ll be sometime in June, a ribbon cutting for the space, and then quickly followed by that is our Have a Blast celebration on June 26,” said Parks.

Once phase 1 is complete, they will move on to phase 2, which will include an outdoor classroom for Republic Schools to use.

“Having something we can cooperate with the school on that they use, outdoor space and things like that, for their education, it’s always great when we can get outside,” said Parks.

Phase 2 also includes adding unique play elements and additional art and educational elements, according to the parks department.