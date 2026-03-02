Roll for Good hosts Dungeons & Dragons for MS

The event, which opens at noon and closes at 6 p.m., will take place at 4 by 4 Brewing, and will feature a variety of games, vendors, live painting and a speaker, Holly Anne Black, discussing her experience with M.S. Additionally, a silent auction will be available for participants.

“I was looking to do kind of a Walk MS event, and I was reaching out to NMSS trying to figure out who to get in touch with about getting involved. I was looking to do something helpful for the community,” said group organizer Clint Kuhl.

“They didn't have anybody doing a walk around here that I could find [so] they pointed me to their DIY page where you can create your own fundraiser. On that page there was a group featured out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, doing Dungeons and Dragons for MS, and I just thought that was so cool,” explained Kuhl. “I was instantly like that's what I'm doing, you know? Me and my kids have played Dungeons and Dragons for years so I just started making posters and finding a venue and then met all these great people.”

Kuhl quickly found volunteers for the event through social media, many offering to be Dungeon Masters for the event.

“Us nerds are really good at using what they do for others,” said Chris Wilson, a local teacher, D&D player and DM for the event. “So when Clint reached out and said, 'hey, we're going to do D&D for Walk MS,' that was a perfect thing for me to do.”

“We're definitely a community. We come from different walks of life, and we have different experiences,” described Bob McDowell, also a Dungeon Master. “But when we sit down to play together, we're all sort of speaking a common language.”

“A lot of us are just big old softies, and we're excited to lend services, support, especially whenever it's a duality where we get to help the community and still promote something that we are very passionate about,” added Jennifer Jackson, another DM for the event.

In addition to the numerous volunteers working the event, the group was also able to get donations from across town.

“The gaming stores, the conventions locally, they've all been super supportive, [they’ve been] hanging fliers, giving us contacts. A lot of places have donated for our raffle and silent auction,” said Kuhl. “Village [Meeple] Board Game Cafe, they donated gift cards. Dirk’s Tavern donated books, [along with] Nowhere's Store. Haven Games, they've been a tremendous support to us as well. James River Ford and 4x4 Brewing made significant contribution[s] as well.”

For those interested in attending, there are per game and day-long tickets for $25 and $45 dollars each. Additional ticket prices are listed on their fundraising page where general donations can be made. Players won’t need to bring money for the games themselves as all materials are provided. Tickets can be purchased here .