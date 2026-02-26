Visitation and funeral services for slain Christian County deputies set for this weekend

Funeral and visitation arrangements have been set for the two Christian County deputies killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Public visitation for Gabriel Ramirez and Michael Hislope will be held Friday night, February 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at James River Church in Ozark. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who wishes to pay their respects is welcome to attend.

Funeral services for the two deputies will be held Saturday, February 28, at 1 p.m. at James River Church.

Honors for both deputies will be rendered at the church, according to the office. A law enforcement procession to Greenlawn Funeral Home in Ozark will follow the services. There will be no graveside service.

Ramirez was killed during a traffic stop Monday on Highway 160 south of Highlandville. During an hours-long standoff, deputy Michael Hislope was killed by the suspect early Tuesday morning. Two other deputies (one with the Webster County Sheriff's Office) were shot and wounded but are in stable condition. The suspect, Richard Dean Bird, was killed by law enforcement.