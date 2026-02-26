Christian County History Museum cuts ribbon on new exhibitions

The Christian County Historical Museum with local chambers of commerce held a grand reopening and ribbon cutting this week, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the Christian County Historical Society.

Chris Drew / KSMU Society President Paul Johns (center, in blue) prepares to cut the ribbon on the museum's reopening.

The Museum shares a space with the Finley River Art Gallery in the Ozark Community Building just off the square in Ozark.

Curator and president of the Museum Board, Paul Johns said he and his all-volunteer team recently closed the museum to update its exhibitions for their anniversary.

Chris Drew / KSMU A mural at the Christian County Historical Museum depicting moments from Christian County history.

“We've spent the last few months revamping all the exhibits in the museum, and spent a lot of hours doing that,” Johns explained, “(we’ve) gathered a lot more old photos and information to include with the exhibits to make it much more educational. So, we think we've got a very professional museum now.”

Chris Drew / KSMU An exhibition on local schools with historic uniforms from Nixa.

He added that in celebration of the historical society’s 50th anniversary, they’re hosting special guests every month in the year ahead.

Their next program will feature a presentation on Henry Schoolcraft.

The museum is free and open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will find a library of Christian County records, a Springfield Wagon Company wagon, and artifacts and exhibits that tell the story of local schools and industries, area Civil War skirmishes, and famous and infamous moments of Christian County history like the Baldknobbers.

More information at ccmohistoricalsociety.com