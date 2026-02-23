Referendum petition for Hotel of Terror certified by Springfield city clerk

Springfield City Clerk Anita Cotter has certified the referendum petition submitted by the owner of the Hotel of Terror at 334 N. Main.

Under City charter, certification of the petition requires City Council to take action within 30 days.

The owner of the Hotel of Terror Sterling Mathis filed the referendum petition after City Council approved an ordinance allowing eminent domain to purchase the building.

City Council can vote to repeal the ordinance or put the issue up for a public vote.

City officials say the property is needed to replace an aging bridge to the south of the building over Jordan Creek.

The city sought eminent domain after negotiations with the property owner over nearly six years failed to result in an agreement. The city had agreed at one point to a $2 million settlement offer, but that offer was withdrawn and replaced with a new one from Mathis of $3.5 million, plus an additional $100,000 per week after the first 60 days that a deal wasn't signed.

According to city officials, removal of the bridge would likely damage the building. They say a new bridge is needed for flood control and public safety, and if the bridge can't be replaced, it will eventually be closed. Currently there are weight restrictions, and city buses can't cross it.