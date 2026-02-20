Branson library hires new director, looks towards new building

The Library Center of the Ozarks in Branson has over 90 years of history behind it, but it's entering just its third year of being publicly funded, following a tax levy vote in 2023.

Earlier this month the library, which serves Branson and Hollister, announced a new executive director. The new director, Nicholas Holladay, brings experience from the Christian County and Springfield-Greene library districts. Holladay said it's an exciting time to work at the library in Branson.

"I could just see that potential and where it will grow and be for the next hundred years,” Holladay said. “I can already tell, I can see that potential and opportunity, and the staff are excited.”

He said as he’s reviewed the library’s statistics, the impact of public funding is obvious. With access to more resources and staff, and a clear positive response from the community.

"From 2024,” he explained “which was the first year that the library was run on tax levy. The door count was around 38,000. And then at the end of 2025, that door count was just about 69,000. So, we're looking at about an 80% increase of door count just within the first and second year, which is massive.”

Holladay says the Library Center of the Ozarks’ board has ambitious goals to meet rising demand. They recently hired Sapp Design to start architectural work on a potential new facility.

But Holladay adds they are already offering more at the old building, including new services and programs. He encourages everyone in the area to stop by.