Filing for Greene County offices on the August 4 Primary Election ballot begins February 24

Candidate filing for the August Primary Election in Greene County is approaching. And Tuesday, County Clerk Shane Schoeller held a news conference to discuss the procedures for those who wish to file for a county office or for a central party committee.

The County Clerk’s Office is providing a pamphlet for potential candidates, which includes information on qualifications for each open position, details every step of the filing process and contains forms required for filing. It can be picked up at the office in the Greene County Courthouse, 940 N. Boonville Room 113, or you can find the information on the county clerk’s website.

Offices on the August ballot include auditor, circuit clerk, collector of revenue, county clerk, presiding commissioner, prosecuting attorney, recorder of deeds and township or ward committeemen and committeewomen.

Schoeller was joined by Greene County Democratic Chair Lanae Gillespie and Republican Chair Danette Proctor who shared details on filing for their respective parties. During her turn at the podium, Gillespie pointed out that the local parties work together despite their differences.

"We get along," she said, "and I think one of the good things I want to say about being here today is that I think we’re showing unity in our county that we can work together. We can have different issues and yet we can work together and make positive change for everybody.”

Candidate filing will begin at 8 a.m. on the morning of February 24 in the Greene County Clerk's Office and will conclude on the evening of March 31. The County Clerk’s Office will use a random number system to determine ballot position.

