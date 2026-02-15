Here are some tips to safeguard your data from scammers

As reliance on online services continues to grow with technological advances, it’s easier for data to be stolen.

Whether it’s depositing a check on a banking app, shopping online or just keeping in touch with family and friends, sharing personal information online can make people a target for scammers.

According to the website statista.com, "in 2024, the number of data compromises in the United States stood at 3,158 cases. Meanwhile, over 1.35 billion individuals were affected in the same year by data compromises, including data breaches, leakage, and exposure."

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers and businesses to follow these tips to better protect their data:

Check privacy settings

Check the security and privacy settings on all devices and manage how much information is allowed to be shared.

Use Wi-fi safely

Public wi-fi can be helpful when you're away from home, but it’s easier for hackers to steal information. Make sure to avoid sensitive accounts like email and banking while on public networks and consider using a virtual private network (VPN) to secure connections on public networks.

Be alert of inter-connected devices

Smart devices like cars, voice control systems, thermostats and even refrigerators can all track users’ activity. Make sure to read the privacy policy to understand what data is collected and how it will be used.

Choose trusted businesses

Before sharing any information with an organization or business, research if it is trustworthy. Businesses Accreditation status and track records can be searched on BBB.org to see how the business may use information.

Make your password long and strong

It’s best to make passwords strong and not use the same one on multiple accounts. Using a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols will make it harder for hackers to steal data. Having a list of passwords in a safe place or using a secure online password manager can help you remember them.

Keep tabs on apps

Be cautious of apps that request access to information, especially if it’s not required or relevant to the services offered. Apps sometimes request personal information like location, contacts and photos. Deleting unused apps on devices and updating apps can better secure data as well.

Lock down your login

Use the strongest available authentication tools for online accounts. Usernames and passwords are not always strong enough to protect data. Consider two-factor authentication for accounts like banking, email and social media, especially on mobile devices.

Share with care

Social media posts can last a long time, so it’s important to always consider who will see it, how it will be perceived and what it reveals about the person posting it.

Don’t click on unfamiliar links

Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links, sources or unexpected messages, whether at home, work or school. Clicking on links can lead to viruses, malware and identity theft.