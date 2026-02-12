Springfield Youth Symphony gets ready to perform at Carnegie Hall

The Springfield Youth Symphony has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall as part of the Harmony Honors Invitational, a three-day festival and residency program for high school instrumental and choral ensembles.

Under the direction of Carla Wootton, 63 student musicians will travel to New York City for the event. The group was selected through an audition process.

“We had to send in an audition, and we were selected,” Wootton said. During the festival, the orchestra will perform, receive evaluations from professional composers and conductors, and participate in coaching sessions. The students will also combine with two other orchestras to perform three prepared works.

The Harmony Honors Invitational expands on a previous Carnegie Hall appearance by SYS in 2007. “That was about a 30-minute concert,” Wootton said. “This is a full three-day festival. The kids will experience a lot more.”

In addition to performing, students will attend a Broadway show and spend time exploring New York City.

Among the student leaders traveling to New York are assistant concertmaster Jocelyn Ybarra, second violin principal Hannah Rico, principal violist Moses Pavone, and principal cellist Torsten Taylor.

Ybarra, a senior who plans to pursue violin performance in college, said her role includes helping coordinate music and bowings for the section. Rico, who also began playing in fifth grade, said her early piano training made learning violin easier.

Pavone switched from violin to viola in middle school and said he was drawn to the instrument’s deeper sound. “I just fell in love with it,” he said.

Taylor, whose mother is a piano teacher, said discipline ultimately shaped his musical path. “The habit of showing up to rehearse is what carries the interest forward,” he said.

The Springfield Youth Symphony will also host a fundraising event at Glendale High School on February 16, featuring a spaghetti supper at 5:30 p.m. followed by a pops concert.

The trip carries significant cost, estimated at about $2,100 per student, covering travel, lodging, and meals. The organization relies on its booster group, the Friends of SYS, along with sponsors and donors to help fund the experience. Information about supporting the trip can be found at springfieldyouthsymphonymo.org.

