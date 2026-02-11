Missouri State invites public to celebrate the Chinese New Year on the Springfield campus

Missouri State University will host Chinese New Year activities this week ahead of the actual event, which begins February 17th and continues for 15 days.

The campus celebration will take place over two days – Thursday, February 12, and Friday, February 13, on the fourth floor of Pummill Hall and is free and open to the public.

Schedule for Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chinese tea culture showcase

9:30 a.m. Dragon and lion dance performance

10 a.m. Traditional Chinese instrument: Guzheng performance

11 a.m. Chorus performance

11:30 a.m. Hands-on dumpling workshop

2 p.m. Instrumental ensemble performance: “Blue and White Porcelain”

2:30 p.m. Tai chi demonstration

3 p.m. Chinese instrument Hulusi performance: “Phoenix Tail Bamboo Under the Moonlight”

3:30 Traditional Chinese dance: Handan Xuebu

Schedule for February 13

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Open cultural activities throughout the day include:



Traditional Chinese painting exhibition

Traditional rhythmic storytelling: Kuaiban

Mahjong experience

Chinese tea culture showcase

The Chinese New Year is celebrated across China and many other Asian cultures, according to MO State. It's also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year and is a time of joy, renewal and tradition. The festival follows the lunar calendar and marks the transition from winter to spring.

“The celebration is more than a series of fun activities. It connects cultures and fosters understanding on campus and beyond,” said Yi Wu, marketing and recruitment specialist in global education and engagement in a statement. “Featuring tea culture, Chinese calligraphy and more, the event offers a vibrant way to experience Chinese traditions."

“While our Chinese students are unable to return home to celebrate with their families," she said, "they can celebrate here with their Bear family.”