School transfers could become easier with new bill

Transferring public schools could become easier for Missouri students. Proposed legislation from Senators David Gregory (R-St. Louis) and Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) would allow students to transfer to schools within their district with fewer roadblocks.

The bills could also increase access to charter schools. Under the proposal, if a student wishes to transfer to another school in their district, they may. If the school they want is full, they could opt for an out-of-district charter school, or another qualified school.

Senator and committee member Mike Henderson (R-Desloge) said he spoke with 15 superintendents, and only one of them worried the legislation would make their enrollment drop.

"I basically had to tell him you need to look in the mirror and figure out why you think kids would leave," Henderson said.

Currently, Missouri public schools receive roughly a third of their funding through an attendance-based formula. If a student transfers, they take that money with them.

Opponents of the legislation questioned this funding structure, arguing that schools that already struggle with enrollment would suffer even more.

For some supporters of the legislation, transferring schools out of district is the only option for students.

Brandi Johnson's son is a student in St. Louis City Public Schools. She said a lack of support and communication from her district led her to look at options outside ofSt. Louis.

"Every child deserves access to an educational environment where they can thrive," Johnson said. "Parents deserve the ability to advocate effectively for their children without brick walls."

A similar set of bills were proposed last year but never made it to the floor.



