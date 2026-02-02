Record high donations of breast milk go to local program in 2025

A local program that collects breast milk received a record number of donations last year.

The Greater Ozarks Regional Mother’s Milk Depot (also called the Milk Depot) collected 30,388 ounces of breast milk from 56 donors in 2025. That equates to approximately 237 gallons of milk. Donations broke their previous record of 18,861ounces in 2021 for the most milk donated in a year.

“I think it's just moms that know the benefit and have actually used it (Milk Depot) that created the increase,” said Greater Ozarks Regional Breastfeeding Coalition (GORBC) Chairwoman Tawana Frazier.

Breast milk has many health benefits, especially for infants who are premature or sick. In 2013, Springfield-Greene County Health (SGCHD) and GORBC partnered and created the Milk Depot to help mothers who struggle to or cannot produce breast milk.

“We are very appreciative for all the moms that are able to donate, regardless of if it’s just eight ounces or 40-gallon bags of breast milk to donate," said Frazier. "It doesn’t matter the amount; any amount will help these babies.”

Moms who are interested in donating extra milk can apply online through The Milk Bank.

Health screenings are required for potential donors, and once approved, donors can drop off their breast milk at the Milk Depot by appointment.

The milk is then processed at Milk Depot and sent to local hospitals for patients to use.

Families can sign up to receive donated milk for their babies. Those interested in receiving donated milk can apply here.

