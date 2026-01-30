How a WashU professor used concrete to build a 20-foot-tall home for migrating birds

A Washington University architecture professor spent two years building a 20-foot-tall concrete spiral as a temporary home for migrating birds.

Now open to the public at the Audubon Center at Riverlands nature reserve near St. Louis, Avis Spiralis was created to serve as a bird blind and observation point.

The name means "spiral bird."

But there's something else that's special about this structure: a novel method of forming and shaping concrete. On this episode of St. Louis on the Air, we get to the bottom of this spiral and learn what's inside its winding concrete walls with its creator, Pablo Moyano Fernández, associate professor of architecture at WashU's Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Inspired by the concrete used in ancient Rome, Moyano Fernández created a concrete casting technique called "Opus Versatilium," Latin for "versatile work."

Caitlin Custer / Pablo Moyano Fernández, center, demonstrates concrete techniques to students using an under-construction Avis Spiralis in May 2025.

"The one thing about concrete that distinguishes the material from all construction materials is the plasticity, the fluidity," he noted. He explained that his method uses modern construction techniques and 3D-printed molds to shape concrete onsite.

"The Romans are known to be, basically, the masters of concrete, actually the inventors of concrete," he said. "With Opus Versatilium, what you can offer is the cast-in-place [concrete method], but using small molds. You can reuse the molds; then, you're not only saving material but also allowing you to do complex geometries."

It's not just bird sanctuaries that are benefitting from Moyano Fernández's concrete methods. In an essay published this summer, he argued that modern concrete methods could be "the future" of affordable housing construction.

"When you think about affordability, it is not just the low price, it's the operational cost," he noted. "Hurricanes, tornadoes, hail, storms, fires, flooding … concrete is perfectly capable of withstanding all of those conditions. I think there is definitely a market for that."

