© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One-year contract extension approved for Ozark Public Schools superintendent

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
Ozark Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson.
Ozarks Public Schools
Ozark Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson.

Dr. Lori Wilson's contract now extends through the 2028-2029 school year.

The Ozark Board of Education has approved a one-year contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson. The move extends her leadership through the 2028-2029 school year.

Wilson, who served as interim Ozark superintendent during the first half of the 2023-2024 school year, was named superintendent in December of 2023.

“Dr. Wilson leads with integrity, experience, and a genuine heart for students and staff,” Ozark Board of Education President Amber Bryant said in a statement. “Ozark Schools are in a strong position, and the Board is excited to continue working alongside her as we build on the positive momentum across the district.”

Wilson has been in education for more than 25 years and started her administration career in 2009 as Ozark High School principal. She was assistant superintendent for Aurora Public Schools and superintendent of the West Plains School District.

Wilson’s salary will be decided in June.
Tags
News Ozark Schools
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky