One-year contract extension approved for Ozark Public Schools superintendent

The Ozark Board of Education has approved a one-year contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson. The move extends her leadership through the 2028-2029 school year.

Wilson, who served as interim Ozark superintendent during the first half of the 2023-2024 school year, was named superintendent in December of 2023.

“Dr. Wilson leads with integrity, experience, and a genuine heart for students and staff,” Ozark Board of Education President Amber Bryant said in a statement. “Ozark Schools are in a strong position, and the Board is excited to continue working alongside her as we build on the positive momentum across the district.”

Wilson has been in education for more than 25 years and started her administration career in 2009 as Ozark High School principal. She was assistant superintendent for Aurora Public Schools and superintendent of the West Plains School District.

Wilson’s salary will be decided in June.