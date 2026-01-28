Missouri governor withdraws ethics nominees amid fight over gerrymandered map

Gov. Mike Kehoe withdrew two nominees to the Missouri Ethics Commission Tuesday after Democrats pointed out the appointments were based on a congressional map that Republicans contend is no longer valid.

Senate Democrats have refused to allow any gubernatorial appointments to come up for a vote for the past two weeks, arguing that their stall tactics are an effort to restore the chamber’s role as the more deliberative body. Republicans say the move is simply political payback for the Senate GOP invoking a rarely-used rule four times last year to shut down debate.

On Tuesday, Democratic state Sen. Stephen Webber of Columbia raised a formal objection to four nominees to the state’s ethics commission. The appointments are based on congressional districts, Webber noted, and Kehoe relied on the map approved by lawmakers in 2022.

But Republicans are in court arguing that the newly gerrymandered map — which passed four months ago — is in effect. And under that map, two nominees live in the 4th District and two live in the 1st District.

“This was only discovered because we decided to take our time,” Webber said, “and we’ve slowed things down…. I know there are a lot of people frustrated that Democrats are not letting these nominees through. But by doing this vetting, we found problems.”

After Webber’s point of order, Kehoe withdrew two of the nominees. The other two, along with more than 20 other appointments, are still being blocked by a Democratic filibuster. Unless they are approved by the Senate or withdrawn by the governor by Feb. 6, they will be barred from holding those appointments for life.

President Donald Trump began pressuring Missouri Republicans last summer to change the state’s congressional map to give the GOP an edge in seven of the state’s eight districts, up from six they currently hold. Lawmakers approved the gerrymandered map in September.

In December, opponents of the gerrymandered map submitted more than 300,000 signatures to put it on the statewide ballot. For more than a century, dating back to a 1914 Missouri Supreme Court ruling, submitting referendum signatures automatically suspends the challenged law until voters decide its fate or the signatures are invalidated.

But Attorney General Catherine Hanaway and Secretary of State Denny Hoskins have disregarded that precedent, publicly declaring the new map the law of the land. The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit last month arguing that decision violates the constitution.

Webber agrees with the ACLU that the gerrymandered map is essentially frozen. By relying on the 2022 map for his appointments, Webber contends, Kehoe also agrees.

“The attorney general has asserted the 2022 maps are no longer in effect and the 2025 gerrymandered map is in effect,” Webber said. “We know from the governor’s actions that he doesn’t agree with the attorney general. And he doesn’t agree with President Trump, either… Kehoe is with us on this.”

Kehoe’s spokeswoman said in a Friday afternoon email that the governor made the ethics commission appointments before the new map went into effect on Dec. 11.