Head of MO State's JVIC plans to hang up his hat after nearly 2 decades at the university

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:30 PM CST
Allen Kunkel, associate vice president of economic development at Missouri State University and director of the Jordan Valley Innovation Center (JVIC).

Allen Kunkel, director of the Jordan Valley Innovation Center, plans to retire on June 30.

The director of the Jordan Valley Innovation Center (JVIC) at Missouri State University is retiring.

Allen Kunkel, who also serves as associate vice president of economic development, will retire June 30 after 19 years at the university.

Kunkel envisioned and led JVIC’s expansion and positioned it as a hub for applied research and technology commercialization, according to MSU. He also worked to build and sustain strong relationships with corporate partners and tenants that conduct advanced research and bring new technologies to market, it said.

Kunkel oversaw the establishment of the university’s composite braider facility. It’s a specialized advanced manufacturing center for developing large-scale components, especially for hypersonic vehicles, and is funded by the U.S. Air Force.

And he played a key role in advancing IDEA Commons, an urban innovation park in downtown Springfield.

“He’s an outstanding economic developer – someone who has the experience and skills to take a vision and make it reality. That’s what he’s done here in Springfield’s center city,” said Brad Bodenhausen, vice president for community and global partnership at MO State in a press release.

Kunkel said in a statement that he’s “been blessed with a tremendous staff team who are extremely capable to take JVIC, efactory and IDEA Commons to the next level.”
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
