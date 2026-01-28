Head of MO State's JVIC plans to hang up his hat after nearly 2 decades at the university

The director of the Jordan Valley Innovation Center (JVIC) at Missouri State University is retiring.

Allen Kunkel, who also serves as associate vice president of economic development, will retire June 30 after 19 years at the university.

Kunkel envisioned and led JVIC’s expansion and positioned it as a hub for applied research and technology commercialization, according to MSU. He also worked to build and sustain strong relationships with corporate partners and tenants that conduct advanced research and bring new technologies to market, it said.

Kunkel oversaw the establishment of the university’s composite braider facility. It’s a specialized advanced manufacturing center for developing large-scale components, especially for hypersonic vehicles, and is funded by the U.S. Air Force.

And he played a key role in advancing IDEA Commons, an urban innovation park in downtown Springfield.

“He’s an outstanding economic developer – someone who has the experience and skills to take a vision and make it reality. That’s what he’s done here in Springfield’s center city,” said Brad Bodenhausen, vice president for community and global partnership at MO State in a press release.

Kunkel said in a statement that he’s “been blessed with a tremendous staff team who are extremely capable to take JVIC, efactory and IDEA Commons to the next level.”