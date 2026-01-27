New outdoor sculpture installed at the Hatch Auditorium

Vistalation by Michael Stelzer was installed by Sculpture Walk Springfield in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Library District. The outdoor work offers reflective, 360-degree views of the surrounding space.

Stelzer creates both sculptural and functional art, drawing on a background in advertising and design that has shaped his conceptual approach and an ability to work within limitations. His process combines Old World techniques with modern methods, including blacksmithing and the use of reclaimed and found materials.

Stelzer said his goal is to encourage personal engagement with the work. Whether functional or purely aesthetic, he hopes each piece evokes emotion and curiosity while offering a sense of permanence and meaning.