Local record label puts country music in the spotlight

Glenstone Records was founded in 2022 with the goal of rethinking how a record label operates in a streaming-dominated music industry. Founder James Box said starting small and independent allowed him to question traditional models and focus on artist support. “I wanted to understand how people view a label today and how technology has changed the landscape,” Box said.

Much of the label’s work is handled in-house, with outside vendors brought in only when needed. Box said the hands-on approach required learning as the label grew, but that flexibility has been central to its identity.

Country music quickly became a natural focus. “Country has always been hot in this area, and it’s especially hot right now on the national stage,” Box said. “It’s a really big sandbox to play in.”

Among Glenstone Records’ artists is guitarist and songwriter Jake MacKenzie, who moved to the Springfield area from Kansas as a child. He said his musical style was shaped early by a wide range of influences. “My dad listened to everything from classic rock to pop punk and traditional country,” MacKenzie said. “My mom is a classical pianist, so I grew up with a lot of different sounds.”

MacKenzie began writing songs around age 11 and started learning guitar the following year. He met Box years later at a mutual friend’s bachelor party, where a casual performance sparked a connection that would eventually turn into a working partnership. After initially turning down the opportunity due to school commitments, MacKenzie later entered the trades, which he said gave him the flexibility to focus on music.

Box said the appeal of the label goes beyond the finished recordings. “I love being part of the stories behind the songs,” he said. “Those human moments and how the music comes together are what make it special.”

MacKenzie has released several singles as part of a rollout strategy ahead of his first full-length album, expected later this year. He has also performed at Missouri Country Fest and opened for artists including Sterling Elza, Lakeview, and Drake White.

“The dream is to be able to do this for a living,” MacKenzie said. “It’s not about arena tours or big deals. Being able to make music every day would be a blessing.”

