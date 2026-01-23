© 2026 KSMU Radio
Missouri Governor issues state of emergency ahead of Winter Storm Fern

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 23, 2026 at 8:04 AM CST
A weather map showing the expected impact of Winter Storm Fern on January 23, 2026.
The National Weather Service is predicting 8 to 13 inches of snow for southern and central Missouri this weekend.

Governor Mike Kehoe has declared a state of emergency ahead of winter weather expected to impact Missouri this weekend.

The order activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts if needed.

It allows the state to respond quickly to support local communities, according to Kehoe in a statement.

He said Missourians should stay informed, plan ahead and use extreme caution during the storm.

State officials are urging residents to postpone travel if possible. If you have to be out on the roads, check road conditions before driving and have a winter survival kit with you that contains things like thermal blankets, hand warmers, non-perishable food and water and first aid supplies.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 8 to 13 inches of snow for southern and central Missouri, and wind chills will be below zero through Monday morning.
