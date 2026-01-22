Local singer-songwriter recognized in Nashville

Edwards writes for multiple bands in the area, including Springtown 66 and Zero Day.

“[Writing is] totally my passion," she said. "I could see myself just writing for other people.”

This interest seems only natural as Edwards comes from a long line of musicians. “All of my family on my mother's side were musicians. My grandfather was a saxophone player for a big band, and it just kind of trickled down,” she explained.

Over the course of her career, Edwards has created multiple albums and now has a song with almost 200,000 streams, which was nominated for the Josie Awards.

The Josie Music Awards is an international music competition which celebrates and awards independent musicians internationally.

“We have been lucky to be nominated for the last two years, and we have been able to meet independent artists from Ireland, you know, just everywhere,” said Edwards.

Nominees of the awards get the opportunity to attend a ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“They bring in famous artists and people to inspire you as an independent artist,” she explained.

“We went to a songwriting conference where I actually got to meet the inventor of the Spotify playlist to learn marketing strategies for an independent artist,” Edwards said. “It opens pathways for independent artists to meet other people and learn from them and grow.”

As for her next endeavors, Edwards said she is considering working in Nashville with a studio and has spoken with an agency there about publishing as well as pitching her work to other artists.

“But my craziest embarking right now has been meditation music, which is just something that I have found to be very relaxing for myself,” she said. “My real job in life is I'm actually a cancer nurse. And so that's part of why meditation music has come into my life a little bit. It's just kind of a healing thing that I have noticed.”

Edwards explains that the meditation music she creates can be helpful for both patients and herself.

“[The music] seems to be almost like a pain relief for them,” she said. “[And] at the end of the day, it's really great for me to listen to that and wind down from what I have seen,” Edwards added.

Recently, she decided that she wanted to start playing meditative music live.

“I am writing for local yoga and meditation businesses,” Edwards said. This includes working with Where House Bar to begin Sunday yoga sessions, as well as with Shine Yoga Studio.

“It will be multiple instruments including Indian flute, piano, crystal bowls, different worldly instruments. It's kind of a little bit of a challenge to do all of that live and so [I’m] definitely working out that process right now.”

So far, Edwards has gotten thousands of streams from her meditation music.

“It's been one of my most popular genres of music to write for," she said. "So I'm going to embark on it and maybe do some festivals and some live performances.”