Additional Crisis Cold Weather Shelters will be open this weekend as frigid conditions move in

Extra Crisis Cold Weather Shelters will be open this weekend in Springfield for anyone who needs to get inside during the frigid conditions. Wind chills as low as 20 below are expected Friday night through Monday with temperatures dropping below zero.

Overnight shelters are open November 1 to March 31 when the temperature falls below 32 degrees.

Emily Fessler, continuum of care coordinator for Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said, in its meeting this week, the Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Committee decided to increase capacity as it looked ahead to the weekend.

There will be six additional shelters opening Friday through Monday morning.

"That's really going to be able to expand capacity for individuals who don't typically access shelter when it's just sort of a 30-degree night. But when it's going to be negative six, there's really no choice to camp outside. It's definitely time to come indoors," she said. "And so, being able to expand capacity is really critical during these times."

New Day, operated by CPO, is a place where those without shelter can access basic services like showers, laundry and mail. It's usually only open Monday through Friday, but Fessler said it will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday as a warming center.

She said they can use a few more volunteers to stay overnight, typically from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., at the Cold Weather Shelters. There must be two volunteers at any given time at the shelters, but they can take turns sleeping. You can apply to be a volunteer here or email Fessler at efessler@cpozarks.org.

James River Church and other organizations are donating supplies, but Fessler said they can always use donations of coffee and hot chocolate. You can drop those off at New Day. Normal hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.