Applicants sought for 82nd Springfield Policy Academy

The Springfield Police Department will welcome its 81stpolice academy class on Feb. 2. SPD is also accepting applications for the 82ndpolice academy, which starts in September.

Applicants are required to be a U.S. citizen at least 21 years old, received a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must have no felony or domestic assault convictions, meet vision and hearing standards and fulfill other employment and background criteria.

“Becoming a Springfield police officer is more than just a career choice,” said Police Chief Paul Williams in a press release. “It’s a commitment to serving and protecting the community. We’re looking for individuals with integrity, dedication, and a strong desire to make a positive impact. This academy class is your opportunity to begin that journey.”

The Springfield Police Department said it favors applicants with a degree from an accredited college or university, a Class A P.O.S.T. certificate, honorable current military service (including National Guard or Armed Forces Reserves) or military service with honorable discharge, and/or a minimum of three years of full-time employment.

Those interested in applying for the Academy have until Friday, Jan. 16, to submit their application to be eligible for the first testing opportunity, which will be the following Friday, Jan. 23.

For more information visit gospd.com.

