Planned Parenthood CEO has higher hopes for abortion access in Missouri in 2026

As a landmark trial over the legality of Missouri's restrictions on abortion begins in Kansas City , Planned Parenthood Great Rivers CEO Margot Riphagen said she remains hopeful that this coming year will be different from the last.

In 2025, multiple injunctions and appeals from the state's attorney general led Missouri courts to repeatedly revive and prohibit access to abortion.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood is forbidden to prescribe medication abortion under state law. Missouri is currently trying to further restrict access to medication abortions through a federal lawsuit with national implications.

Riphagen, who began her leadership of the organization one year ago, acknowledged that she knew 2025 would be a challenge.

"You don't do this work without being optimistic," she said. "We remain optimistic until we're told otherwise."

But Riphagen suggests that 2026 could be different — or, at least, not so consumed in court cases.

"The best case scenario here is a full enactment of 2024's Amendment 3, the right to reproductive freedom initiative, which would allow us to provide not only procedural abortion, but medication abortion," she said. "We know that would significantly expand care. It makes it more accessible. Folks want care in the state where they live."

In this episode of St. Louis on the Air, Riphagen reflected on her first year leading Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, the state of Missouri's abortion access, and more.

