Protesters march in Springfield Thursday night after killing of Renee Good

Several southwest Missouri organizations came together to organize a protest march in Springfield Thursday night. It was in response to the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

The gathering started on Park Central Square, then protesters held signs and chanted as they marched to the federal courthouse.

JD, who didn’t want to give his full name, came to protest the killing, but he said he’s also tired of elected officials not listening to their constituents.

"I don't think that they're listening to us anymore," he said, "and I have my own concerns as to how effective at changing policy things like this (protest) are. But I have no qualms about how effective it is at reminding each other that we're here and that we are all watching the same reality, then it seems like it's not reality because 20 years ago this was a sick joke, but here we are."

James R, who didn't want to give his full last name, helped organize the protest and march. He said he's outraged by the events that took place on Wednesday.

"I saw the photos this morning," he said, "and you have a bloody airbag on one side and a pile of child's toys on the other. I mean, this is an unsustainable, unreasonable invasion of our cities all across the country."

One of the protest organizers, Ryan Minor, said the goal is to increase their ranks and give people an outlet for their anger and outrage at Good’s death. He also said they are building a movement to save the U.S. from 'fascism because fascism can really stop us all."

Groups that were involved in organizing the rally included the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Democratic Socialists of America Ozarks chapter and Immigrants Coalition for Justice among others.

According to reporting by NPR, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a press conference that “Wednesday's shooting occurred after protesters in Minneapolis harassed and impeded ICE agents and that the officer acted to protect himself and fellow officers.”