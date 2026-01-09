New pediatric outpatient center is expected to open in south Springfield in 2027

CoxHealth has begun construction on a new pediatric outpatient center, which it said will be the largest and most comprehensive in the region.

The 133,000-square-foot facility will include ambulatory surgery, pediatric primary and specialty care, urgent care, imaging, therapy, sleep studies, lab services, pharmacy and infusion.

The new St. Louis Children’s at CoxHealth Specialty Care Center is a collaboration between CoxHealth and St. Louis Children’s Hospital with support from WashU Medicine.

“Specialties will significantly expand access to advanced pediatric care for families in southwest Missouri,” the health system said in a news release.

Planned specialties include pediatric cardiology, pediatric hematology oncology, pediatric ophthalmology, pediatric surgery and pediatric urology.

“Nearly one-third of pediatric patients in our community have to leave the region for specialized care,” said CoxHealth senior vice president and president of Springfield Hospitals in the news release. “And some families delay or forgo care because travel is not an option. We are committed to changing that by bringing care closer to home.”

The project received a $5 million donation from Patricia Hall.

The pediatric outpatient center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2027.

