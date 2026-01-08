Pulse brings contemporary a cappella sound to Drury University

Drury University has launched a new contemporary a cappella group called Pulse, bringing a fresh vocal sound to campus under the direction of Dr. Jay Dougherty. The ensemble recently released its first single and video, marking an early milestone for the group’s focus on modern a cappella performance.

Dougherty, Drury’s director of choral activities and chair of the performing arts department, said Pulse reflects his long-standing work with vocal ensembles outside traditional choral settings. “My area of expertise is in vocal music, with a specialty in contemporary a cappella and barbershop ensembles,” he said. He described the group as a space for students to explore pop-driven vocal music while building strong ensemble skills and musical independence.

Student singer Luke Bailey said being part of Pulse has offered a "different kind of musical experience." Performing without instruments, the group relies on vocal percussion, harmony, and close collaboration. Bailey said the process has pushed singers to listen more closely to one another and take ownership of the sound they create together.

More information about Pulse, including videos and updates, can be found at instagram.com/pulseacappella.

