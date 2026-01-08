African Children’s Choir returns to the Ozarks with music and mission

The African Children’s Choir returns to the Ozarks this weekend, sharing music rooted in hope while highlighting an education-focused mission that has shaped lives for more than four decades. The choir will perform Sunday, Jan. 11, at Fairview Christian Church in Carthage, during services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Leading the tour is Daniel Tamale of Uganda, whose connection to the choir began as a child performer in 2008. Tamale said traveling with the group at a young age left a lasting impression and helped shape his path back to the organization. “Being on the road, I admired what the chaperones did and how they mentored us,” he said. “Coming back as a tour leader is fulfilling in my spiritual growth, but also in my leadership role.” He added that the position allows him to advocate for both the children and the adults caring for them on tour.

Founded in 1984, the African Children’s Choir operates under the mission of helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow. Tamale said music is the bridge, but education is the foundation. Children who tour with the choir receive long-term educational support, often through university partnerships, along with exposure they might not otherwise experience. “We do not just sing the whole time,” he said. “We visit museums, learn about culture, and see the world. It’s a whole experience.” Tamale said the organization has seen children grow into leaders and change-makers within their families and communities.

More information is available at africanchildrenschoir.com.

