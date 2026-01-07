Local blood center offers extra incentives for donors as flu impacts supply

The rising flu cases in the Ozarks are putting a strain on the region’s blood supply.

According to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, illness is preventing regular blood donors from giving.

The organization said it’s seeing fewer appointments and lower turnout at a time when hospitals continue to need a steady supply of blood for surgeries, trauma care and cancer treatments. And the supply was already impacted by the holidays. It's especially in need of O blood type.

Because of current situation, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is offering extra incentives to encourage people to donate.

It’s launched the Extra, Extra promotion to help boost the local blood supply. Those who give at CBCO donor centers in Springfield and Joplin, Missouri; and Bentonville and Springdale, Arkansas now through Sunday, January 11, will receive a CBCO sweatshirt, a fleece blanket and a chance to win up to $56,000 in VISA gift cards.

Find out how to give at cbco.org.