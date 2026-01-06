Local communities among many in Missouri to receive economic development grants

The DED announced that it has awarded economic development grants across the state to fund community improvement projects. About 40 different projects from communities around Missouri were awarded a total of approximately $16 million in grants, according to a press release.

Community improvement projects can include sidewalk and street repairs, demolitions, stormwater and drainage improvements and the development of new public facilities. Grants can be used for various community development initiatives for a variety of categories, according to the press release.

There were three local communities included in the list of recipients. Crane received nearly $600,000 for Crane Creek City Park improvements, Fair Play was awarded over $620,000 for roadway improvements, and Kimberling City received over $750,000 for a sidewalk project.

The grants are part of a program called the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a statewide initiative to help fund community improvement and development projects.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said that the program supports vital community resources.

“Every grant awarded is addressing critical needs, including public safety, while making communities stronger,” said Kehoe. “We look forward to the positive results that the CDBG Program helps achieve by providing more secure foundations for success.”

The grants come after the DED announced in 2025 that an amendment to the CDBG Action Plan would reallocate part of their fiscal year 2024 funds to support FY 2025 community projects.

The amendment was announced after a decrease in demand for water and wastewater, emergency and economic development projects from FY 2024 allocations and an increase in demand for demolition and street projects. The decision gives the latter two projects over $4 million in funding.