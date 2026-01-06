© 2026 KSMU Radio
Friends of the Springfield Art Museum hires 1st executive director

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 6, 2026 at 9:47 AM CST
Kate Francis, new executive director of the Friends of the Springfield Art Museum, Inc.
Springfield Art Museum
Kate Francis, new executive director of the Friends of the Springfield Art Museum, Inc.

Kate Francis, who has worked for the museum for half a decade, will lead the Foundation.

The Friends of the Springfield Art Museum (the Foundation) has hired its first executive director. She is Kate Francis who has served as the art museum’s museum affairs officer since June of 2021.

During that time, she orchestrated the establishment of the Foundation to serve as the museum’s private fundraising arm. And she helped the museum and Foundation raise nearly $40 million for a renovation project. The Museum broke ground on Phase 1 of that project on February 28, 2025.

Francis also increased annual operating support for the art museum through individual giving, corporate sponsorships and a variety of grants, according to the museum. She launched and executed the inaugural Pops in the Park concert last year, hosted by the Foundation. Its sponsor, Guaranty Bank, has made a multi-year commitment to Pops in the Park.

Foundation Chair Sonya Wise said they decided to hire an executive director after a strategic planning exercise with consulting firm Alexander Haas.

“It was clear that now was the time to hire an executive director and formalize the Foundation as an independent, active, and impactful fundraising partner for the Springfield Art Museum and the City of Springfield,” said Wise in a press release.

As executive director of the Foundation, Francis will continue to pursue capital campaign funding, manage and execute events like 99x and Pops in the Park, and “build a robust planned giving and endowment program to ensure the Museum’s service to the community for another century, and beyond,” the museum said in a statement.

“I moved to Springfield to be part of a team making the Museum’s future a reality,” said Francis in the press release. “It’s an honor to continue this important work at such a pivotal moment. The Springfield Art Museum belongs to this community, and through the Foundation, we have an extraordinary opportunity to deepen access to art, strengthen cultural investment, and ensure that creativity, learning, and inspiration remain available to everyone—for generations to come. I’m excited to build this next chapter alongside our donors, partners, and advocates who believe in the power of art to connect people and transform communities.”
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky