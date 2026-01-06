Friends of the Springfield Art Museum hires 1st executive director

The Friends of the Springfield Art Museum (the Foundation) has hired its first executive director. She is Kate Francis who has served as the art museum’s museum affairs officer since June of 2021.

During that time, she orchestrated the establishment of the Foundation to serve as the museum’s private fundraising arm. And she helped the museum and Foundation raise nearly $40 million for a renovation project. The Museum broke ground on Phase 1 of that project on February 28, 2025.

Francis also increased annual operating support for the art museum through individual giving, corporate sponsorships and a variety of grants, according to the museum. She launched and executed the inaugural Pops in the Park concert last year, hosted by the Foundation. Its sponsor, Guaranty Bank, has made a multi-year commitment to Pops in the Park.

Foundation Chair Sonya Wise said they decided to hire an executive director after a strategic planning exercise with consulting firm Alexander Haas.

“It was clear that now was the time to hire an executive director and formalize the Foundation as an independent, active, and impactful fundraising partner for the Springfield Art Museum and the City of Springfield,” said Wise in a press release.

As executive director of the Foundation, Francis will continue to pursue capital campaign funding, manage and execute events like 99x and Pops in the Park, and “build a robust planned giving and endowment program to ensure the Museum’s service to the community for another century, and beyond,” the museum said in a statement.

“I moved to Springfield to be part of a team making the Museum’s future a reality,” said Francis in the press release. “It’s an honor to continue this important work at such a pivotal moment. The Springfield Art Museum belongs to this community, and through the Foundation, we have an extraordinary opportunity to deepen access to art, strengthen cultural investment, and ensure that creativity, learning, and inspiration remain available to everyone—for generations to come. I’m excited to build this next chapter alongside our donors, partners, and advocates who believe in the power of art to connect people and transform communities.”

