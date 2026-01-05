Springfield Police Department to launch new community engagement tool

The public will soon have a new way to share feedback after interaction with Springfield Police Department officers.

On January 12, SPD will begin using PowerEngage, a citizen satisfaction and feedback solution designed to strengthen communication between the department and the community. According to SPD, the software uses text messaging to provide updates. It also gives residents the chance to share feedback about their experience.

After a call for service, a text message will be sent, inviting the person to complete a brief survey about their experience. There will also be a chance to leave comments. The surveys will be sent only to phone numbers documented as part of a call for service or an officer’s report.

SPD said participation is optional, and those who don’t wish to participate may ignore the message or reply STOP to opt out of future survey messages from the department.

“In today’s on-demand society, we recognize how important it is to keep our community informed and engaged,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams in a press release. “Just as private companies use text messaging to communicate with customers, this tool allows us to do the same. We believe PowerEngage will enhance transparency, accountability and communication with the citizens we serve.”