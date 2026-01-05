© 2026 KSMU Radio
Springfield Police Department to launch new community engagement tool

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 5, 2026 at 3:45 PM CST
Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Michele Skalicky
Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

PowerEngage will launch on January 12, and will give citizens a chance to provide feedback via text.

The public will soon have a new way to share feedback after interaction with Springfield Police Department officers.

On January 12, SPD will begin using PowerEngage, a citizen satisfaction and feedback solution designed to strengthen communication between the department and the community. According to SPD, the software uses text messaging to provide updates. It also gives residents the chance to share feedback about their experience.

After a call for service, a text message will be sent, inviting the person to complete a brief survey about their experience. There will also be a chance to leave comments. The surveys will be sent only to phone numbers documented as part of a call for service or an officer’s report.

SPD said participation is optional, and those who don’t wish to participate may ignore the message or reply STOP to opt out of future survey messages from the department.

“In today’s on-demand society, we recognize how important it is to keep our community informed and engaged,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams in a press release. “Just as private companies use text messaging to communicate with customers, this tool allows us to do the same. We believe PowerEngage will enhance transparency, accountability and communication with the citizens we serve.”
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
