Missouri Supreme Court rules to remove judge best known for his Elvis Presley costumes

The Missouri Supreme Court voted Monday to remove St. Charles County Judge Michael Thornhill from the bench.

The state's highest court, in a unanimous ruling, said that Thornhill could no longer remain a judge in part because he made repeated political statements in the courtroom. His comments included discussing candidates and ballot issues he supported.

Thornhill, a Republican, made national headlines earlier this year after photos of him dressed as Elvis Presley circulated online.

The Supreme Court ruling stated Thornhill "failed to maintain order and decorum in the courtroom, in his chambers, and in the courthouse and further failed to maintain the dignity appropriate of judicial office," because of his choice of clothing and tendency to play Presley's music on his phone.

According to the ruling, Thornhill initially agreed to resign after a six-month suspension without pay followed by an 18-month return to the bench, but Monday's ruling says he must stop serving immediately.

Thornhill had sought to revisit the terms of his punishment in November , claiming that he had "suffered public, irreparable harm to his reputation" as a result of the news coverage of the case.

His lawyers had asked the court to toss the original agreement and lower his six-month suspension to 60 days, which the Supreme Court ultimately voted against.

Gov. Mike Kehoe will have to name his replacement in the coming weeks.

