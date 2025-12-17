Ozarks Lyric Opera is putting a jazzy spin on the holidays with Cool Yule

Ozarks Lyric Opera is offering a different kind of holiday concert this December, blending jazz, classic Christmas favorites, and a family of standout vocalists for a one-night-only event at the Gillioz Theatre. The holiday concert entitled Cool Yule, takes place Friday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and features the Spyres family alongside the Missouri Jazz Orchestra.

Leading the evening is internationally acclaimed tenor Sir Michael Spyres, who also serves as Ozarks Lyric Opera’s artistic director. He will be joined onstage by Broadway performer Erica Spyres, soprano Tara Stafford-Spyres, and tenor Sean Spyres. Together, they form a rare, family-centered lineup not often seen on local stages. Backing the vocalists is the Missouri Jazz Orchestra, bringing a swing-driven sound to familiar holiday standards. Organizers say the concert is inspired by classic television holiday specials from performers such as Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Andy Williams.

In keeping with the family theme, the performance will also include surprise appearances from other Spyres family members, including children. The Ozarks Lyric Opera describes Cool Yule as more than a traditional concert, aiming instead for a warm, nostalgic experience built around family, tradition, and the music of the season.

Cool Yule is open to audiences of all ages and the Gillioz Theatre is located at 325 Park Central East in downtown Springfield. Tickets are on sale now through the Gillioz Theatre at gillioztheatre.com or by calling the box office at 417-863-9491.