Missouri State Auditor's Office begins audit of Barry County

A regularly-scheduled audit of Barry County is underway. The Missouri State Auditor’s Office began the audit Monday.

The office last issued a performance audit of the county in 2019 and gave a rating of “fair.” It recommended better checks and balances in the Barry County Sheriff’s Office to ensure proper oversight of financial transactions.

The report also found the county should do more to protect electronic data and prevent unauthorized access to county records. A closeout audit of the Barry County Collector in 2019 gave the office a rating of “good” while recommending better documentation of receipts.

Anyone may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit by calling the State’s whistleblower hotline at 800-347-8597, emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or visiting auditor.mo.gov/hotline.