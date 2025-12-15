© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri State Auditor's Office begins audit of Barry County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 15, 2025 at 7:07 PM CST
Barry County Courthouse in Cassville, Mo.
Barry County, Missouri
Barry County Courthouse in Cassville, Mo.

The office invites anyone to provide information for consideration during the regularly-scheduled audit.

A regularly-scheduled audit of Barry County is underway. The Missouri State Auditor’s Office began the audit Monday.

The office last issued a performance audit of the county in 2019 and gave a rating of “fair.” It recommended better checks and balances in the Barry County Sheriff’s Office to ensure proper oversight of financial transactions.

The report also found the county should do more to protect electronic data and prevent unauthorized access to county records. A closeout audit of the Barry County Collector in 2019 gave the office a rating of “good” while recommending better documentation of receipts.

Anyone may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit by calling the State’s whistleblower hotline at 800-347-8597, emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or visiting auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
Tags
News Barry CountyMissouri Auditor
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky