Local church hands out gifts to area public school students

Students at area elementary schools had an early Christmas.

James River Assembly purchased gifts for each child at Westport, Williams, Bowerman and York elementaries in Springfield as well as two schools in Joplin.

After a production that included elves, Santa and Mrs. Claus, teacher competitions and storytime, the gifts were handed out to each child.

Flint Wells, pastor at James River, said this is part of their 27th Season of Giving.

"We have 1,800, over 1,800, kids that we give presents to," he said. "And then we give presents also to the teachers just to thank them because we want them to know we love them, but more importantly, that God loves them and sees them."

York Principal Sandra Fetter said the event is something the kids look forward to every year.

"Our staff, they absolutely love to see the smiles on our kids' faces," said Fetter. "They are so excited, and this is just one way to celebrate all of their learning and their hard work and good choices throughout the school year."

Fetter said kids who don't celebrate Christmas have their own activities in another part of the school. Two elementary schools in Joplin, Jefferson and McKinley, will receive visits and gifts from James River today.