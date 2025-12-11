Over $542,000 in grants awarded to Springfield nonprofits and educational institutions
The funds go to nursing scholarships and to projects helping those with low income, the unsheltered and children and babies.
A total of $542,500 in grants was awarded Thursday to 44 nonprofits by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks in partnership with the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.
$292,500 in Jerry Redfern Grants went to 39 nonprofits for projects focused on mental health, health care, education and improving quality of life for low-income communities, children and babies and the unsheltered. Those include:
- American Red Cross
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield
- Care to Learn
- CASA of Southwest Missouri
- Cents of Pride
- Child Advocacy Center
- Community Partnership of the Ozarks
- Crosslines Community Outreach
- Developmental Center of the Ozarks
- Doula Foundation of Mid America
- Drew Lewis Foundation Inc.
- East Grand Community Services
- Foster Adopt Connect Springfield
- Foundation for Springfield Public Schools
- Friends of the Garden
- Friends of the Zoo
- GLO Center
- Habitat for Humanity of Springfield
- Harmony House
- Help Give Hope
- Isabel's House
- Junior Achievement in Southwest Missouri
- The Kitchen Inc.
- Least Of These Inc.
- Lost and Found Grief Center
- Missouri State University/Ozarks Public Television
- Newborns In Need
- Ozark Trails Council/Scouting America
- Ozarks Food Harvest
- Ozarks Literacy Council
- PFLAG Springfield
- The Salvation Army
- Springfield Community Gardens
- Springfield Regional Arts Council
- Springfield Sister Cities Association
- Ujima Language and Literacy
- The Victim Center Inc.
- Women's Medical Respite
Cox College, Drury University, the Missouri State University Foundation, Ozarks Technical Community College and Southwest Baptist University were each awarded $30,000 for nursing scholarships.
Ozarks Tech received the final $100,000 in a three-year grant for its Wingspan Initiative, which supports single parents with funding for living expenses and childcare while they’re attending school.
“Jeannette L. Musgrave and Jerry Redfern established wonderful philanthropic legacies that we are honored to continue,” said Winter Kinne, president and CEO of the CFO in a statement. “Their love of the Springfield community is reflected in the important work supported by these grants.”