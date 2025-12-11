Over $542,000 in grants awarded to Springfield nonprofits and educational institutions

A total of $542,500 in grants was awarded Thursday to 44 nonprofits by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks in partnership with the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.

$292,500 in Jerry Redfern Grants went to 39 nonprofits for projects focused on mental health, health care, education and improving quality of life for low-income communities, children and babies and the unsheltered. Those include:



American Red Cross

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield

Care to Learn

CASA of Southwest Missouri

Cents of Pride

Child Advocacy Center

Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Crosslines Community Outreach

Developmental Center of the Ozarks

Doula Foundation of Mid America

Drew Lewis Foundation Inc.

East Grand Community Services

Foster Adopt Connect Springfield

Foundation for Springfield Public Schools

Friends of the Garden

Friends of the Zoo

GLO Center

Habitat for Humanity of Springfield

Harmony House

Help Give Hope

Isabel's House

Junior Achievement in Southwest Missouri

The Kitchen Inc.

Least Of These Inc.

Lost and Found Grief Center

Missouri State University/Ozarks Public Television

Newborns In Need

Ozark Trails Council/Scouting America

Ozarks Food Harvest

Ozarks Literacy Council

PFLAG Springfield

The Salvation Army

Springfield Community Gardens

Springfield Regional Arts Council

Springfield Sister Cities Association

Ujima Language and Literacy

The Victim Center Inc.

Women's Medical Respite

Cox College, Drury University, the Missouri State University Foundation, Ozarks Technical Community College and Southwest Baptist University were each awarded $30,000 for nursing scholarships.

Ozarks Tech received the final $100,000 in a three-year grant for its Wingspan Initiative, which supports single parents with funding for living expenses and childcare while they’re attending school.

“Jeannette L. Musgrave and Jerry Redfern established wonderful philanthropic legacies that we are honored to continue,” said Winter Kinne, president and CEO of the CFO in a statement. “Their love of the Springfield community is reflected in the important work supported by these grants.”