New online directory lists smoke-free properties in Missouri

There’s now a directory for smoke-free housing in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services worked with the American Lung Association on the project.

DHSS said it launched the directory, in part, to celebrate property owners who provide “healthy living environments.” It said the new online resource makes it easier for residents to find smoke-free housing options.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the state. Missouri has one of the highest smoking rates in the nation, according to DHSS. As of 2022, the American Lung Association reported that 16.8% of adults in Missouri smoked. Only six other states had higher rates.

The department said smoke-free housing protects residents from secondhand smoke and vape aerosol, reduces fire risk and support people in their efforts to quit.

Property owners and managers may list their properties in the directory for free.

DHSS is offering support for anyone who’s interested in adopting or enhancing their smoke-free policies.