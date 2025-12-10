© 2025 KSMU Radio
New online directory lists smoke-free properties in Missouri

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:03 PM CST
A no smoking sign/Pixabay
The directory is a project of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the American Lung Association of Missouri.

There’s now a directory for smoke-free housing in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services worked with the American Lung Association on the project.

DHSS said it launched the directory, in part, to celebrate property owners who provide “healthy living environments.” It said the new online resource makes it easier for residents to find smoke-free housing options.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the state. Missouri has one of the highest smoking rates in the nation, according to DHSS. As of 2022, the American Lung Association reported that 16.8% of adults in Missouri smoked. Only six other states had higher rates.

The department said smoke-free housing protects residents from secondhand smoke and vape aerosol, reduces fire risk and support people in their efforts to quit.

Property owners and managers may list their properties in the directory for free.

DHSS is offering support for anyone who’s interested in adopting or enhancing their smoke-free policies.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
