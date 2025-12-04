Nixa Eagles football to compete for state championship

The Nixa Eagles will contend for the Class 6 state football championship this Saturday.

They’ll face the Lee’s Summit Tigers for the championship in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The Eagles are undefeated this season. Head Coach John Perry says their success comes down to being dedicated to putting in the hard work.

“The way that we approach football is Saturday will be very much like the last 13 Fridays,” Perry explained. “We're going to do the exact same thing that we do every single day. We have a routine. We stick to it. And I would assume that our fan base will show up in droves.”

Coach Perry praises the Nixa community for their support, for football and all high school sports. He said the football team has not lost a home game since October 2022. They’re usually packed with fans.

And they have a lot to cheer about. Coach Perry and the Eagles played in the State Championship last year. They lost 20-35 to De Smet Jesuit. He says all of their starters this year were on that team. They now have a chance to build on that experience and continue to grow the reputation of Nixa’s football program.

“Our vision for the program,” Perry said, “is to be the best program in the state of Missouri. And to intentionally build leaders like we are about, you know, what does it take to be successful in life? What does it take to be a successful man, husband, father? Those same behavior skills are the same skills that it takes to be successful in football. So, we are 100% trying to teach those skills 365 days a week.”

The Nixa Eagles will face the Lee’s Summit tigers in the Class 6 State football championship game this Saturday at 7pm. More information at mshsaa.org.