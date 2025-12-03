New music venue aims to create a flow state between audience and performers

A new venue built by and for working musicians is opening its doors in Springfield. MoonTown Sound, the creation of local sound engineer and “Dancing Soundman” Matt Baker, will hold its grand opening Dec. 12 and 13 after a year of renovations and city approvals. A soft opening with music will happen Dec 5 and 6 as well.

Baker, known for running sound at clubs and events across the Ozarks for the past six years, says the venue grew out of his work supporting small and mid-sized shows. “I started doing this whenever my own punk bands needed sound,” Baker said. “My friends said it sounded pretty good when I ran the PA, and it ended up being a whole lot easier to get paid on that side of the mixer.”

The venue underwent extensive safety upgrades to meet city requirements. “It has been a labor of love,” Baker said. “We brought in fire mains, installed sprinklers and made sure the whole place is safe and ready.” The space now features a full stage, new lighting and audio systems, a finished bar and ADA-accessible restrooms.

Baker plans to continue his production work while running the venue. “This is really the culmination of what I’ve believed for years,” he said. “Good production matters, and artists deserve a space built with that in mind.”

More information on MoonTown Sound’s opening weekend is available at moontownsound.com.

