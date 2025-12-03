Local Starbucks workers on strike

A handful of unionized baristas picketed in the drive-thru lane of a Starbucks near the corner of Battlefield and Maryland Tuesday. They’ve been on strike since November 20.

They're striking alongside 2,500 Starbucks workers at over 120 stores across the U.S.

Verraine Fritz is local bargaining delegate and strike captain. Her store voted to unionize in 2024. The Starbucks at Cherry and Glenstone voted to join in 2022. The first store to unionize nationwide was in 2021. They, and unionized Starbucks workers across the nation, have now spent years trying to negotiate a contract with the company.

"Starbucks has the capacity to settle this union contract with us today. It would cost them less than what they paid Brian Niccol last year, for just four months of work, $96 million,” Fritz explained. “It would cost them less than a single day’s sales to settle this union contract today. So, the question is really, is Starbucks going to respect their baristas or not.”

Fritz referenced Brian Niccol, current CEO of Starbucks, who was brought in in 2024, to repair the company’s struggling image, due in part to the union effort.

Fritz said changes made under Niccol have only made the working environment worse.

Contract talks between the company and union have been stalled since this past spring. Sticking points are reported to include healthcare benefits and immediate pay raises.

Fritz said union workers are now on strike to bring the company back to the table to finish the contract and to get the company to settle hundreds of unfair labor practice claims.

Fritz said there are still 700 outstanding unfair labor practice claims.

The company settled one major labor case this week. The AP reports they’ll pay about $35 million to thousands of workers in New York City due to arbitrary reduced hours and irregular schedules.

Fritz said their picket has received support, especially from regulars. One stopped to greet the group while we talked Tuesday. She also said they plan to continue to strike until their demands are met, asking customers to not cross the picket line.

You can find more information and follow updates from the local Starbucks union effort on Instagram @SBWUSWMO