Local bluegrass band marks 14 years together with a new album

Casey and the Atta Boys are marking 14 years together with a new full-length album, "Now I’m Free", a project that blends traditional bluegrass with unexpected covers and musical risks. The group kept its longtime lineup intact for the release, with one notable addition. Mandolinist Becca Sein, who joined the band in 2020, appears on her first full album with the group.

“We have had the same band from the beginning,” bandleader Casey Freeland said. “This is the first Casey and the Atta Boys recording that Becca Sein has been part of, and we love having her in the band.” Freeland credits the group’s chemistry with keeping the work joyful. “It doesn’t feel like work because we are always having so much fun together,” she said.

The album includes a bluegrass interpretation of Del Shannon’s 1961 hit “Runaway,” a track the band chose after years of experimenting with rock and pop arrangements. Freeland said the idea came from hearing a version recorded by The Cox Family that featured Ron Block on electric guitar. “It was the coolest version I had ever heard,” she said. “I didn’t think we could pull it off in a bluegrass setting, but as my band got more comfortable taking risks, I finally thought it was time.”

