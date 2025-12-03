3 Missouri legislators share priorities, concerns at the Library Center Tuesday

Three state legislators from southwest Missouri – two Democrats and one Republican – talked about the upcoming legislative session Tuesday night.

“Local Voices, Local Decisions: A Legislative Discussion” was the first program at the new Hatch Auditorium at the Library Center.

Democrats Stephanie Hein and Betsy Fogle and Republican Melanie Stinnett shared their top priorities and concerns.

Concerns

Both Fogle and Hein are concerned about the state’s finances. Fogle pointed out that Governor Mike Kehoe has said he wants to cut around $1 billion out of the state budget next year.

"And for all of you who rely on state government for part of your revenue or for part of your funding, I think we know that it's going to be a very different operating environment," she said, "and I think that's what keeps me up at night when I think about the year to come."

Hein anticipates some big conversations on tax policy. She said, while she’s a proponent of evaluating the state’s tax policy from a holistic perspective, there needs to be "a very strategic, mindful approach for any tax cuts that do come about, but I do think that's going to be a conversation. That's what the governor has signaled, and I do think we all need to be prepared for that."

Fogle said she’s concerned about Kehoe’s plan to eliminate the state’s income tax. She fears replacing that tax with higher sales taxes would disproportionately affect those who are already struggling. And she argued that those tax revenues are very important to fund key projects and services.

"We take care of kids in foster care," said Fogle. "We educate your children and your grandchildren. We build our roads and bridges. We provide a strong social safety net, and we can't do those things without having revenue that comes in."

Stinnett agreed the legislature needs to take a holistic view of the state’s tax policy. She said they’ve "made some strong gains with the senior property tax freeze." But she said more needs to be done.

"I would agree that we have to take a holistic view of, you know, everything that goes into our tax policy in the state," she said. "I think we've made some good, strong gains with the senior property tax freeze."

But she pointed out that young people who are trying to buy homes are perhaps impacted by higher property taxes the most, "and so I do think that we have to look at it from a balanced perspective," she said. "I think we have to look at it from a transparency perspective."

Priorities

As far as priorities, Stinnett talked about work she's done to advocate for Missourians with disabilities and for quality childcare for children with disabilities. She said she plans to continue that advocacy. She's also concerned about the ability to access mental health services in the state.

"Where we're struggling right now, I feel, is in the public health space with prevention and really having those conversations around how we can get upstream of mental health concerns and address those things from a public health perspective," said Stinnett.

She said public health departments tell her they need more funding to do their work. She said she hopes to try to find public-private partnerships to expand care.

There are good organizations in Springfield and around the state investing in mental health care, she said, "and I think making sure we're really focused on outcomes and what that looks like, but also the public health component."

In response to an audience member's question about upcoming cuts to the budget when mental health care is a critical need, Stinnett said the upcoming session will be a chance to look at what's working and what's not and to fund what's working.

"So I value your concern regarding the budget, certainly," she said. "I think it's a great opportunity for us to look at real outcomes and make sure we're spending the dollars where it can really make a difference."

Hein said one of her priorities will be to continue working to make sure families can access safe and affordable childcare. She pointed out the Child Care Works program, which was funded in the state's latest budget, which was a bipartisan effort. "Hopefully we can maintain it," she said. "It's going to be a tough one, but hopefully we can maintain it, and Springfield has benefited from that."

Both Stinnett and Hein said the legislature needs to focus on the state's aging population and make sure it's prepared for the near future when senior citizens will outnumber youth.

Fogle said she's most proud of being the tie-breaking vote in fully funding the state's education funding formula. But she's concerned about what proposed tax cuts will mean for schools and social services. She expects those cuts and the impact they would have to be a main focus of the next legislative session.

One frustrating aspect of her job, she said in response to an audience member's question about paid sick leave, is when the public works hard to get an issue on the ballot, it passes, "and the legislature tells voters that they think they know better." She said that happens in Democrat-controlled states, too. "It's not really a partisan issue, it's a power issue," she said.

But one thing she'd like the public to know about the state legislature is how well both of the sides can work together behind closed doors.

"I wish what people saw back home were all the quiet moments where we have closed the door, worked on language together and were able to accomplish something for the greater good," she said.

Fogle is concerned about the current heightened political rhetoric. But she and her fellow Springfield-area legislators Tuesday agreed that they all just want to work to make the city better.